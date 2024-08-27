Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

