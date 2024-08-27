Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Down 4.4%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 36,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 151,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.52% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.