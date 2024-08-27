noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 25,867,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 907% from the average daily volume of 2,568,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

noco-noco Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

About noco-noco

(Get Free Report)

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for noco-noco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for noco-noco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.