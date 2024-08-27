Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Nomura alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter valued at $4,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 212,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.