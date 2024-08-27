Nordson Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.40.

Nordson Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $257.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 24,445.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 158,162 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Nordson by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

