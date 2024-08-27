Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Christine Ring Sells 9,870 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $246,848.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $615,045.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $123,436.80.

On Monday, July 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christine Ring sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96.

Shares of NRIX opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

