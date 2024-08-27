Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $65.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $332,716,000. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Nutrien by 211.6% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,736,000 after buying an additional 2,744,213 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after buying an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

