Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Shares Up 0.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. 2,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

