Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.97. 185,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 103,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
