Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.97. 185,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 103,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 23,926.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 552,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

