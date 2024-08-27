Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Trading Up 0.1%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 15,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 26,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

