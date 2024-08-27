Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Trading Up 0.1%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 15,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 26,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
