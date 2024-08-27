Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.49. 57,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 67,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

