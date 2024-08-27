Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.49. 57,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 67,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
