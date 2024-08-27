NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $145.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,120,723 shares of company stock worth $610,405,941. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

