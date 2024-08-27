NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $126.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,120,723 shares of company stock valued at $610,405,941. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

