Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.36

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and traded as high as $27.00. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 35,187 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.05 million for the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,686.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

