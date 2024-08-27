Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $142,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

