OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Shares Up 0.2%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in OCA Acquisition by 89.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 709,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 191,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 1,094.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83,885 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.