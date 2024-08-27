Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.10. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 162,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock has a market cap of C$10.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

