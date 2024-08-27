Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.46. Oil States International shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 671,094 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on OIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.30 million, a P/E ratio of -132.88 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,897,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 171,971 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oil States International by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Oil States International by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

