Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Scotiabank

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.