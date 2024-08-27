Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Scotiabank

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NYSE:OHI opened at $38.84 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

