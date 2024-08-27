OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Shares Up 13.2%

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 6,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 194,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

OMNIQ Trading Up 13.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of OMNIQ

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.47% of OMNIQ as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

