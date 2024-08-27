ONE Gas, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ONE Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $68.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.