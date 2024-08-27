Onestream (OS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Onestream Price Performance
Shares of OS opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Onestream has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $30.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last three months.
Onestream Company Profile
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
