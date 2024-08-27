Onestream (OS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OS opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Onestream has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last three months.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

