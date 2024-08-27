Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.61.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Onsemi Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $74.82 on Monday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $2,447,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 690.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.