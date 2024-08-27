Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Open Text Price Performance
Open Text (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- BJ’s Stock Slides After Q2 Beat: A Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Oil Prices Are Breaking Out: Top 3 Stocks to Watch Right Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Immersion Stock Surges as It Monetizes Haptic Technology Patents
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.