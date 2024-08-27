Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Open Text Corp. (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Open Text (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

