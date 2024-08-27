Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.22

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.22 and traded as high as $53.43. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 25,524 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $533.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,521.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

