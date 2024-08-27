Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enovix has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 47.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 269,371 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

