OrangeKloud Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORKT) Quiet Period Will End on September 3rd

OrangeKloud Technology’s (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 3rd. OrangeKloud Technology had issued 2,750,000 shares in its public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $13,062,500 based on an initial share price of $4.75. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OrangeKloud Technology Trading Up 5.3 %

ORKT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. OrangeKloud Technology has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Orangekloud Technology Inc is a technology company which offers the eMOBIQ(R) No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for Small and Medium Enterprises and corporations. Orangekloud Technology Inc is based in SINGAPORE.

