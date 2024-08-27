OrangeKloud Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORKT) Quiet Period Will End on September 3rd

OrangeKloud Technology’s (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 3rd. OrangeKloud Technology had issued 2,750,000 shares in its public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $13,062,500 based on an initial share price of $4.75. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
OrangeKloud Technology Trading Up 5.3 %
ORKT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. OrangeKloud Technology has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.50.
OrangeKloud Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OrangeKloud Technology
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for OrangeKloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrangeKloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.