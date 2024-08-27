Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.17 and last traded at C$16.17. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.
Orlen Trading Down 4.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.02.
About Orlen
Orlen SA operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, gas, and upstream business. It engages in the processing and wholesale of refinery products, such as crude oil; production and sale of fuel, oil, chemicals, and petrochemicals, as well as provision of supporting services; production, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat from conventional and renewable energy sources comprising solar photovoltaics, as well as natural gas; trading of electricity; exploration and extraction of mineral resources; exploration, production, and import of natural gas; and trading and storage of gas and liquid gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orlen
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Orlen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orlen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.