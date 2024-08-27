Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 20,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 25,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
Owlet Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.
About Owlet
Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.
