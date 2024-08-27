Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading Down 0%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.