P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.05

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $18.88. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 21,750 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTSI

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $388.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 4,073,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $74,059,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,427,848 shares in the company, valued at $189,578,276.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.