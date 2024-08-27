Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Shares Up 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. 2,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 376,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 255.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,749 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.