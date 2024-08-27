PagerDuty (PD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PD stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,494 shares of company stock worth $1,940,293 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

