PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE PAGS opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,522,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $3,665,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,281,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 625,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 92,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

