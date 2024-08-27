Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

