Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.21. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 300,000 shares.
Pan Orient Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$60.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.21.
Pan Orient Energy Company Profile
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Orient Energy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.