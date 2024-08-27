PAR Technology (PAR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/23/2024 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 8/12/2024 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.
- 8/9/2024 – PAR Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/25/2024 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
PAR Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.18.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
