PAR Technology (PAR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/23/2024 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2024 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

8/9/2024 – PAR Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – PAR Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2024 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – PAR Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.18.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after buying an additional 1,068,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,159,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,320,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 901,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in PAR Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 889,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

