Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,681,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,716,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Park Aerospace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 459,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.0% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

