Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

