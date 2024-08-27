&Partners Acquires 19,843 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

&Partners grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 93,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:O opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

