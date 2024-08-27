&Partners Acquires 785 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

&Partners grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,427. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

