&Partners Buys 2,524 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

&Partners boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $269.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

