&Partners Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

&Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

