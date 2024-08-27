&Partners Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

&Partners lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xylem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

