&Partners Invests $1.15 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $184.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.37. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

