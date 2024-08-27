&Partners Invests $1.20 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

&Partners purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $142.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.21. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

