&Partners Invests $1.21 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

&Partners purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,924 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 351,150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,106,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 306,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Stock Up 9.0 %
RIVN opened at $13.96 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.