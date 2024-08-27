&Partners Makes New $620,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $83,070,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after buying an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,342,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $153.56 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

