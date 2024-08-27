&Partners Purchases 119,747 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

&Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 395.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. &Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $218.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $626.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $219.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

