&Partners Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

&Partners grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in SAP were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $58,936,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $219.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $220.13. The firm has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

